Todd Schlekeway Named Executive Director of NATE

WATERTOWN, S.D.: Todd Schlekeway has been named the executive director of National Association of Tower Erectors.



“After a thorough search, we feel fortunate to welcome such an outstanding individual to our organization. We are excited about Todd’s commitment and enthusiasm for our mission of providing a unified voice for safety, standards and education for tower erection, service and maintenance companies. His expertise comes at an essential time as we continue to advance NATE’s mission of safety and pledge continued focus to reduce risk in every project of which we engage. We are pleased to have Todd as our new executive director,” said Jim Coleman, NATE chairman.



Schlekeway joins NATE after working the last seven years in the public affairs industry. As the founder and principal of a public affairs and communications firm Full Court Strategies Group LLC, he has extensive experience in the areas of government relations, media relations, client relations, issue advocacy, event management, strategic planning and budgeting.



Prior to working in the public affairs arena, Schlekeway worked on the U.S. Presidential Inaugural Committee in 2004-05 and on several high-profile U.S. Senate campaigns in South Dakota.



He has also served two terms in South Dakota’s state legislature where he represented a Sioux Falls legislative district in both the State House and the State Senate.



Schlekeway received his undergraduate college degrees from the University of Sioux Falls with a B.A. in history and political science and a B.S. in exercise science. He also earned a master’s degree in education from USF.



