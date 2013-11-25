TNDV Shoots Two UP Network Specials in Nashville

NASHVILLE— The UP Network recently procured the mobile production services of TNDV to support two of the network’s biggest specials for 2013.



TNDV brought three of its trucks to Allen Arena in Nashville during the multi-day shoot. The TNDV team captured video and audio of musical performances, presentations and other live events for the Dove Awards, an annual Gospel Music Association awards program airing now; and K-LOVE Music City Christmas Special, debuting Dec. 9 and airing through the holiday season.



TNDV assigned its largest truck, Aspiration, for the Dove Awards; and quickly making readjustments for the Christmas special. TNDV brought its compact Origination video truck and its dedicated audio truck, Vibration, on location for the latter.



“The Christmas show was a big challenge as it was shot in one day and had very special audio needs, with many live bands, many unique instruments and quick transitions between acts,” said Johnson, who also served on the production team for the Dove Awards. “But the uniqueness for TNDV is that they have several trucks that are specialized for the different sized production.”





TNDV built a single media infrastructure across Origination and Vibration for the Christmas special, sharing video and audio content across a centralized Harris Broadcast routing and multiviewer architecture; and providing multiple RTS intercom channels for the entire production staff. On board Vibration, the audio team mixed and recorded performances.



TNDV also turned the Vibration client lounge into a talent trailer for, taking advantage of the space between the multitrack recording space and the machine room.



“Vibration’s client lounge doubles as both an audio monitoring space and a rehearsal/relaxation area for clients, and in this case Ms. Cameron Bure used it as a quiet, enclosed and climate-controlled talent trailer,” said Nic Dugger, president and owner, TNDV. “The flat screens inside that space allowed us to provide feeds so she could watch the cameras and live cuts, and keep pace with timing.”



Dugger adds that the Dove Awards had its share of time-related challenges, with a staging schedule that requires moving acts on and off the stage within minutes — and continuously making adjustments in preparation for the next shoot.



Dugger and his team also helped the UP Network prepare for a quick turnaround by recording everything into an Aja KiPro workflow on both video trucks, and transferring the content into the network’s editing servers.