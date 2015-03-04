Tim Thorsteinson Named Quantel CEO

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Tim Thorsteinson has been appointed as CEO of Quantel and Snell, effective immediately. Thorsteinson most recently served as the CEO of Grass Valley. Thorsteinson replaces Ray Cross, who has stepped down as Chairman and CEO after 10 years. Cross oversaw Quantel’s acquisitionof Snell in 2014.

“We are delighted to have Tim Thorsteinson join Quantel to continue the company’s transformation,” said Chris Hurley, Lloyds Development Capital managing director and Quantel board director. “Tim has a proven track record of value creation, and his knowledge and experience are a great fit to grow the combined Quantel and Snell business into a major force in the rapidly changing broadcast industry.”

Thorsteinson’s recent position with Grass Valley was his second tenure as CEO after running the business under Tektronix’s ownership in the 1990s. Thorsteinson also served as President and CEO of Leitch, Harris Broadcast Division and as CEO of Enablence Technologies.

“I’m very excited to be joining Quantel,” said Thorsteinson. “It is one of the larger independent businesses in our industry, with world class products and a rich history of innovation. I want to build on that tradition to create an organization 100% focused on helping our customers prosper in the media technology world.”