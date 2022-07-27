The Independent Show Sets 2023 Dates
By George Winslow published
The 2023 show will be held in Minneapolis between July 30 and August 2
ORLANDO, Fla.—As The Independent Show (TIS) wraps up this week, the organizers have announced plans for an expanded show in Minneapolis between July 30 and August 2, 2023 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, and ACA Connects (ACAC) said they plan to significantly expand The Independent Show in 2023, providing many new opportunities for service providers and technology suppliers alike to network and engage with other members, learn from industry-leading experts and explore the most expansive exhibit floor to date.
Hosted at the Minneapolis Convention Center from July 30 to August 2, TIS 2023 will feature more customized content, educational sessions, policy talks, sponsorship offerings and many other new opportunities to help members grow their businesses.
The organizers also highlighted a number of new initiatives that took center stage at the show.
These include NCTC’s new Connectivity Exchange (opens in new tab), which provides a fully automated, unified platform for its member operators to secure large-scale RFPs and provide broadband network services for national accounts with ease. Due to the size and reach of NCTC’s member base, the Connectivity Exchange provides the largest, most accurate network in the world, the NCTC said.
Other major initiatives shared at TIS this year span from NCTC committing to launch a new MVNO service (opens in new tab), to getting better guidance on qualifying for the $65 billion in Federal funds being given out by 50 brand new state broadband agencies.
