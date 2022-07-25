NCTC Closing in on Discounted Cellular Deals for Members

ORLANDO, Fla.—The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), which represents 700+ independent communications service providers, has announced that it is closing in on completing its first partnership agreements that would allow its members to deliver new MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) cellular services to members.

The group did not specify which telcos it might be working with, but the NCTC did say that it expects members to be ready to launch the bundled discounted services by Q4.

Adding mobile services is an important step forward for the competitive position of NCTC’s members, which also provide broadband and video to 40+ million end-users in North America and the U.S. Territories.

Faced with ongoing video sub loses from cord cutting, operators have found that discounted mobile services are an effective way to attract new customers or retain existing customers.

To deliver seamless, branded billing, tiered bundle discounts with broadband, and mobile device sales and services, the NCTA said that multiple suppliers will be incorporated into one program that would be invisible to member subscribers. That means operators can retain their brands while delivering significant discounts off national rates along with multiple plans and cost savings.

The NCTC also said that members who participate as an MVNO will have flexibility in the software and hardware they utilize, helping them tailor services based on their requirements and meet consumer demand for more choice.

“Mobile is increasingly crucial to many of our members who are seeking more options to meet the unique needs of their customers,” said Jared Baumann, vide president of technology innovation at NCTC. “Like other benefits of NCTC membership, our new MVNO agreements will harness our collective buying power to drive value and ease of entry for members of all sizes. Now that NCTC is firmly in the mobile game, we can benefit operators and end-users across the country by offering the most competitive deals for high-quality services.”

“Success in today’s complex and competitive market hinges on collaboration,” continued Baumann. “Our new MVNO agreements align perfectly with the other group-based savings members already receive. Based on this, operators will be able to offer innovative new bundles and service offerings to their customers.”

NCTC’s commitment to offering MVNO services was announced in person at The Independent Show 2022.

During the show, the association also announced its new name as the National Content & Technology Cooperative, along with a new logo and vision that included commitments to innovations for content providers, broadband providers and suppliers.