NCTC Taps Connectbase for Its Connectivity Exchange Platform
65 members are in the process of signing on to participate in NCTC’s first-ever unified national RFP last-mile bidding program
ORLANDO, Fla.—NCTC has announced that it is partnering with Connectbase to provide a fully automated, unified platform for its Connectivity Exchange.
The Connectivity Exchange program enables NCTC's independent member operators to compete for and win projects with national brands or large scale RFPs for last mile broadband network contracts.
Sixty-five of NCTC's members have already shown interest and are actively involved in conversations to join the program.
The Connectbase Connected World platform will be used to automate the network buying and selling processes.
"Our strategic partnership with Connectbase and Neustar not only gives independent broadband providers new levels of national visibility and marketability, but it will also make accessing the combined strength of our members completely seamless - in one automated interface," said NCTC's vice president of technology and innovation, Jared Baumann. "Now, our members are more equipped to address critical gaps in the broadband market like no one else can. We've never been stronger together."
NCTC's more than 700 independent cable and broadband member operators cover many areas in the U.S. where other national communications service providers do not have a franchise or fiber network.
With the enhanced platform, these members can advertise to the world where their networks and nodes are, creating revenue opportunities to service new markets.
This new capability will also open doors for buyers who need broadband for last mile deployments, including those in rural areas and underserved locations requested in national bids, which will now be accessible for the first time, the NCTC said.
The platform leverages the power of Connectbase and its partner Neustar to provide real-time information and analytics, serving as a central, one-stop customer relationship management (CRM) solution for NCTC members and buyers, enabling seamless end-to-end management of wholesale sales efforts.
To date, NCTC's members have already registered over six million locations with Connectbase, creating an aggregate network that is automatically surfaced to prospective wholesale network buyers.
