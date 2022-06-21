TelevisaUnivision Taps VideoAmp to Better Measure Hispanic Audiences

CANNES, France—TelevisaUnivision has inked a deal with VideoAmp, a advertising measurement and optimization platform, that will allow TelevisaUnivision to use VideoAmp’s data to power its suite of advanced advertising solutions.

TelevisaUnivision will use VideoAmp’s data to power its planning, targeting, cross-platform measurement and currency solutions in ways that will enable advertisers to better reach and connect with the rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic audience, the companies said.

They announced the partnership at VideoAmp’s "Currency Collaboration" Event during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"Representation and accuracy are crucial in today’s data-driven media ecosystem, and in working closely with our team over the last several months, VideoAmp has made significant strides to ensure their dataset and methodologies precisely capture U.S. Hispanic audiences," said Dan Aversano, senior vice president of data, analytics and advanced advertising at TelevisaUnivision. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with VideoAmp and deliver even more sophisticated targeting, optimization and cross-platform capabilities for our clients to engage with the Hispanic community."

TelevisaUnivision launched the industry’s first-ever Hispanic household data graph last month as part of an effort to rectify the fact that U.S. Hispanics tend to be vastly underrepresented in current data sets. Today, the graph is the biggest and most accurate representation of U.S. Hispanics, covering 85% of households and growing.

"Advertising subsidizes people’s access to information and entertainment so it’s important to ensure the three-way value exchange between advertisers, publishers and consumers works,” said Michael Parkes, President of VideoAmp. “A large part of getting this right is accurately measuring diverse audiences, especially Hispanics across the U.S. The marketplace is ready for change and we are excited for the opportunity to completely revolutionize the media landscape alongside partners like TelevisaUnivision."