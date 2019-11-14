Telestream Names Diana Horowitz VP of Sales for Eastern U.S.

WESTWOOD, Mass.—Telestream has a new vice president of sales for the eastern U.S. region, officially naming Diana Horowitz to that position, effective immediately.

Diana Horowitz

Horowitz, who will be based in New York City, will contribute to Telestream’s market strategy as well as oversee all of Telestream’s business and customer relationships in the region.

Most recently, Horowitz worked for Tavant as the regional director of sales for media and entertainment. Other previous stints include serving as the executive director of sales for IBM Watson; time as global client director and director of VOD sales for Comcast Technology Solutions; and as the lead of the digital advertising sales team for the Northeast at Scripps Networks Interactive.

Telestream made headlines earlier this year with the addition of Tektronix Video and integrating their technology with their products, which Telestream says is expanding its customer reach.

“Diana exemplifies the kind of personality that will help drive Telestream forward,” said Alistair Butler, chief sales officer at Telestream. “Her depth of experience in the media sector, and especially in advertising and post will contribute significantly to our team’s core strengths.”