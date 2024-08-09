Telestream Names Colleen Smith SVP of Product, Partner Marketing

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has appointed Colleen Smith senior vice president of product and partner marketing.

With more than 25 years of software sales and marketing experience, Smith has spent the past six years leading Avid Technology’s marketing organization where she developed a strong foundation in the media industry and identified growth opportunities, the company said.

In her new position, Smith will report to Telestream CEO Rhonda Bassett-Spiers. Smith will oversee the company’s go-to-market strategy and execution, driving revenue growth and enhancing the market presence of Telestream's products and services, the company said.

As a member of the Telestream executive team, Smith will also spearhead partner marketing efforts, supporting the needs of the company’s global resellers and cloud delivery partners. She will work to ensure Telestream’s partnerships align with market demands and customer expectations, it said.

"Colleen’s extensive go-to-market experience and deep understanding of the media industry brings incredible value to our organization," said Bassett-Spiers. "Her ability to drive strategic marketing initiatives and foster strong partnerships will be crucial as we continue to expand our market presence, bring more partners into our ecosystem and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

Prior to Avid, Smith served as vice president and general manager at Progress Software, where she was responsible for building the SaaS/cloud business strategy and leading the product and partner marketing teams. Earlier in her career, she was vice president/industry analyst at AMR Research and spent years leading sales, marketing and R&D teams at Geac/D&B software.

"I am thrilled to join Telestream and work with the talented team to drive growth across our cloud, hybrid and on-prem solutions," said Smith.

