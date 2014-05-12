Telestream Features Vantage HEVC, 4K and Cloud at BroadcastAsia2014

NEVADA, CALIF.—Telestream’s software-based Vantage video transcoding and workflow automation products will be featured in the Techtel Pte and Magna Systems & Engineering booths at BroadcastAsia2014.



Telestream will demonstrate t file formats and technologies, including HEVC and 4K, transcoding and packaging for multiplatform distribution, and the ability to quickly respond to fluctuating needs in the cloud from June 17-20 in Singapore.



Telestream will also participate in the BroadcastAsia International Conference. Paul Turner, vice president of enterprise product management, will present “HEVC: The Next Evolution in Video Encoding Technology” on June 17 at 10:50 a.m.



Transcoding is at the core of the Vantage video-processing platform. Telestream will showcase its complete family of multiplatform Vantage Transcode products for broadcast, cable, VOD, IPTV, multiscreen and OTT distribution. These products utilize the latest technologies to deliver quality, processing speeds, plus extensive workflow automation and system support.



Vantage Cloud is a new product that complements on-premise Vantage systems by allowing users to spin up and tear down transcode farms in the cloud, making it possible to dynamically respond to fluctuating workflow needs. Vantage Cloud offers the capabilities of Vantage - including automated transcoding, media processing, automated decision-making, and third-party integrations - on cloud-based infrastructure.



Post Producer is a new content production and assembly software product that automates repetitive production processes which would otherwise tie up editors and costly editing suites. Based on user-supplied templates, Post Producer automatically assembles a segment or spot, compositing video, graphics, titles, and captions or subtitles, and applies audio processing as required. Post Producer accelerates the versioning process, which allows more jobs to be completed and billed. Post Producer leverages the capabilities of Vantage to address multiple market segments. New features being shown include support for popular NLE timelines, composition input from Sony Creative Media Services, and Canoe dynamic ad insertion asset creation.



Pipeline HD Dual network video capture systems provide real-time ingest into Vantage file-based workflows. Pipeline allows users to ingest media from tape or live sources, encode and playout media in multiple standard and high-definition SDI formats, all in a single, two-channel box. Pipeline allows users to edit or transcode video during capture for quick turnaround processing.