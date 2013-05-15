Telestream Expands Sales Management Team

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream has added to its sales management team to address growth for its video products. Mark Wronski was named vice president of sales for the Americas, and George Boath was named vice president of international sales for Telestream’s enterprise products, which are comprised of multiformat video ingest, transcoding and file-based workflow automation products.



Wronski is responsible for managing Telestream’s enterprise direct sales team and distribution network across North and South America. He has 30 years of leadership experience in both sales and corporate management.



Boath expands his role in managing the company’s enterprise sales teams in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, to include the Asia-Pacific region. He has spent 27 years selling and marketing broadcast video technology products in the telecom industry.



Telestream also announced the addition of other sales management roles.



For North America: Larry Gooman has joined the company as western regional sales manager, and Bob Barnshaw has joined the company as northeast regional sales manager.



For Europe, Africa, Middle East: Nick Kayworth has been promoted to the position of sales manager, systems and solutions, and Christian Martinsen has joined the company as sales manager for northern Europe.



Asia Pacific: Josh McMahon was promoted to regional manager for APAC, and Ferdinand Stoer has joined the company as sales manager for Japan, Korea and India.



