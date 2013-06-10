Telemundo Media, Vision Critical, Symphony Advanced Media Launch Insight Communities

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO — Telemundo Media, Vision Critical and Symphony Advanced Media have created two custom insight communities that will measure and translate four-screen media consumption by Hispanic viewers.



Telemundo, in tandem with Vision Critical, will develop a custom 5,000-member viewer community while integrating SymphonyAM’s portable cross- media tracking technology to provide the industry’s first-ever, single-source cross-media measurement of Hispanics’ television, online, mobile and social behaviors.



“Mi Telemundo,” targeted for Spanish dominant Hispanic viewers and “Tu Pulso Latino,” targeted for bilingual, millennial Hispanic viewers, will inform and inspire a deeper understanding of Hispanic viewers’ influences and desires via automatic content recognition data combined with survey-based responses, and uncover consumption trends via SymphonyAM’s passive measurement technology. This methodology provides higher accuracy in cross-media consumption and advertising effectiveness and will enable Telemundo and its client partners to gauge what drives its core and millennial viewers.



These initiatives continue Telemundo’s tradition of providing Hispanic research and insights particularly in the measurement of millennial viewers.



“With the exponential growth of Hispanics’ spending power increasing to more than $1 trillion annually, these new audience insight communities will provide Telemundo unique, best in class intelligence on detailed passive media behavior, as well as the attitudes, emotions and need states that drive this behavior, for these highly influential groups of consumers,” said Gregg Liebman, senior vice president, sales strategy and insights at Telemundo Media. “We are excited to utilize these advanced technological tools to not only enhance the viewer experience across multiple screens but to also help our advertising partners grow their businesses.”



SymphonyAM President and CEO Charles Buchwalter, President of Global Media and Entertainment at Vision Critical Bruce Friend and Liebman will discuss the client proprietary cross-platform media measurement at the ARF Audience Measurement 8.0 conference in New York City on June 11.



