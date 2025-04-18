Tablo Adds 45 New FAST Channels from Warner Bros. Discovery

CINCINNATI—Scripp’s Nuvyyo USA has concluded a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring 45 FAST channels to Nuvyyo’s Tablo TV device.

The new FAST channels featuring content from Warner Bros. Discovery are now available for free via any 4th generation Tablo app.

“We’re excited to bring recent hits and nostalgic favorites from the Warner Bros. Discovery catalog to Tablo users,” said Bo Schuerman, vice president of enterprise strategy at Scripps, Nuvyyo’s parent company. “Whether you’re a fan of The Bachelor, British mysteries, bake-offs or boxing, our new WBD-branded FAST channels offer something for everyone with no subscriptions and no fees.”

By pairing a Tablo device with an over-the-air TV antenna, consumers can enjoy the best of live local broadcast TV and free internet-based streaming programs through one cohesive app-based TV experience on any compatible screen in their home.



For a list of all the WBD-branded channels now available on Tablo, visit www.tablotv.com/wb-fast .