WAPA+ FAST Channel Launches on Samsung TV Plus

MIAMI, Fla.—Hemisphere Media Group has inked a deal with Samsung to launch WAPA+ as a FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus, a free TV streaming service that comes pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices.

The company is billing the launch as the only FAST channel serving the large and fast-growing Puerto Rican community in the U.S. to be available on Samsung TV Plus.

“On Samsung TV Plus, WAPA+ gives all Americans access to the best culture, news, and entertainment from Puerto Rico,” said Alan Sokol, president and CEO for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. “Through WAPA+ and Samsung this vibrant community can now enjoy an unparalleled 70+ hours per week of local news, information, and entertainment programming every week, and much more from WAPA-TV, Puerto Rico’s #1 TV network for 15 consecutive years.”

Puerto Ricans are the second-largest community of U.S. Hispanics, with an estimated 5.9 million Puerto Ricans living in the U.S. mainland.

WAPA+ serves this audience with a vast library of popular programming from Puerto Rico, including a wide range of variety and entertainment programming and live daily newscasts featuring in-depth coverage of local and international news led by the NotiCentro team and extensive political analysis from the #1 talk station on the island, WKAQ 580 AM.