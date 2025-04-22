WAPA+ FAST Channel Launches on Samsung TV Plus
It is now the only FAST channel targeting Puerto Rican audiences on the streaming platform
MIAMI, Fla.—Hemisphere Media Group has inked a deal with Samsung to launch WAPA+ as a FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus, a free TV streaming service that comes pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices.
The company is billing the launch as the only FAST channel serving the large and fast-growing Puerto Rican community in the U.S. to be available on Samsung TV Plus.
“On Samsung TV Plus, WAPA+ gives all Americans access to the best culture, news, and entertainment from Puerto Rico,” said Alan Sokol, president and CEO for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. “Through WAPA+ and Samsung this vibrant community can now enjoy an unparalleled 70+ hours per week of local news, information, and entertainment programming every week, and much more from WAPA-TV, Puerto Rico’s #1 TV network for 15 consecutive years.”
Puerto Ricans are the second-largest community of U.S. Hispanics, with an estimated 5.9 million Puerto Ricans living in the U.S. mainland.
WAPA+ serves this audience with a vast library of popular programming from Puerto Rico, including a wide range of variety and entertainment programming and live daily newscasts featuring in-depth coverage of local and international news led by the NotiCentro team and extensive political analysis from the #1 talk station on the island, WKAQ 580 AM.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.