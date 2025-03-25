Telemundo 51 Miami Names Liliet Heredero VP of News & Content

MIRAMAR, Fla.—Telemundo 51 Miami/WSCV has named Liliet Heredero vice president of news and content. The multiplatform news veteran with 20 years of experience with local, national and international media organizations had served as director of multiplatform content and streaming for Telemundo 51 and NBC6 South Florida / WTVJ since 2022.

Heredero succeeds Helga Silva, who is retiring after 14 years as Telemundo 51’s vice president of news and a 50-plus year career in media. During her tenure with WSCV, Silva was instrumental in establishing Noticiero Telemundo 51’s longstanding position as the No. 1 local news in the Miami market, regardless of language.

In her new position, the NBCU station reported that Heredero will provide strategic leadership for Telemundo 51’s newsroom and oversee all aspects of the station’s news production, operations and editorial across TV, streaming and digital media platforms.

She will report to Jorge Carballo, president and general manager of Telemundo 51 and NBC 6, where she will lead a team of multiplatform news producers, reporters and anchors at Telemundo 51 covering South Florida communities. Heredero will also work closely with NBC6 vice president of news Dawn Clapperton.

“Liliet is an experienced and passionate news leader who has successfully guided the growth of our streaming and digital media platforms, and made considerable contributions to Telemundo 51’s service to our South Florida audiences and communities,” said Carballo. “We’re excited for her to continue to build on the tremendous success Helga achieved during her remarkable tenure as our newsroom leader for the last 14 years. I want to congratulate Liliet on her promotion and wish Helga the best on her well-deserved next chapter.”

Prior to joining Telemundo 51, Heredero spent more than 13 years with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), most recently as senior editor and Miami bureau chief for BBC Mundo for more than eight years. In that role, she oversaw a team of journalists and correspondents covering the U.S. and Latin America for the BBC’s 24/7 Spanish-language digital service, as well as BBC World News and BBC World Service.

Before joining the BBC in 2009, where she also held a variety of production, editorial, journalist positions, Heredero spent time as a press officer for London’s Royal Academy of Arts. She began her career with Cuban National Television as an anchor and host for more than two years after earning a journalism degree from the University of Havana’s School of Communications, where she graduated with honors.