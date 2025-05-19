Sunbeam Television Expands Nielsen’s Local TV Agreement

NEW YORK—Nielsen and Sunbeam Television have announced an extension of their agreement to include ABC Miami, which will begin broadcasting as part of Sunbeam in August.

Sunbeam Television Corporation will broadcast both ABC and Fox in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market beginning August 4, 2025.

The expanded deal will include Nielsen’s Local Over the Top (OTT) measurement, capturing incremental impressions to Local TV and reporting them with comparable metrics, and Digital Content Ratings, which provides comprehensive content consumption measurement across every major digital platform. This will provide Sunbeam Television Corporation a complete picture of ABC Miami’s audience across all platforms, Nielsen reported.

“We’re thrilled to add ABC Miami to our partnership with Nielsen for a comprehensive measurement of Local TV, including across digital platforms. Accurate, cross-media measurement is critical to providing our advertising partners with the insights they need to invest with confidence,” said Paul Magnes, co-president of Sunbeam Television Corporation.

“Nielsen is committed to innovation in the Local TV space to bring best in class solutions to broadcasters like Sunbeam. As they expand their business, we are excited to work alongside them to deliver the insights needed for critical content and advertising decisions,” said Paul LeFort, managing director of Nielsen’s Local TV business.