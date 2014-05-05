Tekserve Named Adobe Creative Cloud Reseller

NEW YORK — As of May 1, Tekserve received certification as an Adobe Creative Cloud reseller for the education and non-profit markets. Geared for centralized deployment and administration by IT professionals, Creative Cloud for Education provides staff and students access to the same creative and production tools that professionals use commercially around the world in all areas of media and communication applications.



In addition, Tekserve will also be offering Adobe’s new device licensing option for Creative Cloud, which assigns a license to each computer rather than to each user. This new option streamlines the learning process, allowing multiple students to interact with the same application on a single computer. Students, faculty and staff receive access to the latest creative apps for design, web, video, and photography, right on their desktop.



Creative Cloud for education will be available through Tekserve via the Adobe Value Incentive Plan, a subscription-based licensing program designed for educational institutions of all sizes. The program is also applicable to non-profit organizations.



In addition to being an Adobe Creative Cloud Reseller for education, Tekserve is also an Adobe Pro Video Gold Partner for commercial Creative Cloud customers and one of the few Adobe Anywhere Authorized System Integrators nationwide.