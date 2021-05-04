Tegna Expanding Ad Measurement, Fact-Checking and Sports Offerings

TYSONS, Va.—As part of its NewFronts presentation, Tegna has announced an expansion of its Tegna Attribution measurement service, the debut of its national VERIFY brand and that it is taking its Locked On sports podcast network to streaming platforms.

Tegna Attribution is a platform that measures the performance of linear TV and streaming campaigns. In 2021, Tegna Attribution is adding performance data for the automotive and tourism industries, giving them advanced, industry-specific outcomes and sales data for campaigns placed with Tegna and Premion, a regional and local advertising solution.

Tegna also shared new partnerships with IHS Markit and Arrivalist to improve data shared with the automotive and tourism industries, respectively. Tegna’s new offerings for the automotive industry will launch in summer 2021, those for the tourism industry are available now.

Rollout of the national VERIFY brand, based on Tegna’s fact-checking platform, was also announced. VERIFY now has a daily broadcast presence and a new website, but consumers can also text VERIFY to submit a specific story they want verified.

Tegna is also rolling out its Locked On sports podcast network to streaming platforms. Locked On shows, which cover the major four professional sports league and major college programs, are now available on select Tegna stations’ Roku and Amazon Fire TV OTT apps and YouTube properties in their respective markets; availability on all stations’ streaming properties is expected in the next few months. Tegna is also developing an OTT app specifically for Locked On, with an eye for a late 2021 launch.