Tegna Acquires Local Sports Podcast Network Locked On

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna is purchasing the Locked On Podcast Network, which specializes in podcasts on local sports. With the acquisition, Tegna is growing its podcast presence, which already includes VAULT Studios and stations’ podcasting efforts, as well as building on its overall sports footprint.

Locked On produces daily shows for every team across the four major professional sports leagues, as well as more than 30 college sports programs.

“Local communities are at the heart of what we do, and nothing brings communities together like local sports. That’s why we’re very pleased to welcome Locked On to Tegna,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna.

Part of Tegna’s strategy with Locked On is to collaborate with local stations on things like video simulcasts of podcasts, on top of increasing distribution of the podcasts.

Locked On will continue to operate as a standalone business within Tegna, per the announcement. Locked On founder David Locke, Chief Operating Officer Carl Weinstein and the entire Locked On staff will join Tegna as part of the transaction. Current Locked On contributors are also expected to remain.

Specific terms of the deal were not announced, but Tegna said that it will finance the acquisition through available cash on hand.