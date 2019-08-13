Tedial Taps Julian Fernandez-Campon as CTO

MALAGA, Spain—MAM technology developer Tedial has announced the promotion of Julian Fernandez-Campon as the company’s new chief technology officer.

Julian Fernandez-Campon

In the role of CTO, Fernandez-Campon will be tasked with overseeing research and development; operations and customer support; and to work closely with the chief sales & marketing officer and chief financial officer to align the company’s strategy with industry changes and market trends.

“Julian’s skill, talent and deep knowledge of the industry is reflected in the quality and success of our solutions,” said Emilio L. Zapata, Tedial CEO. “We are confident that the company will not only continue, but thrive as he assumes this leadership position, and our customers will benefit as he drives our technology to the next level.”

Fernandez-Campon, who has worked at Tedial since 2001, will take on the role of CTO effective immediately.