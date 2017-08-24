Tedial, EVS Form Technology Partnership

MALAGA, SPAIN & SERAING, BELGIUM—Tedial and EVS have formed a technology partnership, with sights set on closing the gap between live and archive.

The companies stated that by teaming up, they’ll be able to create a bi-directional link between EVS’ live production asset management suite, IPDirector, and Tedial’s Evolution enterprise MAM system.

Available globally, the partners said that their joint solution “pairs the speed and reliability of EVS technology with the robust and secure nature of the Tedial system”, enabling live content created in the EVS environment to be automatically added to archive workflows managed by Tedial systems.

ITV Sport and Kuwait TV have become the first users to adopt the joint solution. Kuwait TV produces and broadcasts content across its eight TV channels and selected the joint EVS/Tedial solution to integrate into its long-term archive management system and its EVS IPDirector suite.

In addition, Timeline Television is the first facilities provider to select the EVS/Tedial integrated solution to deliver a five-year contract to provide a full digital archive service for ITV Sport. To support its live production workflow, replays, highlights and clips created using Timeline’s LSM and XT servers, will be delivered to the ITV Sport archive. The solution will be implemented as Timeline begins the process of migrating the existing ITV Sport archive and will also give multiple remote users the ability to access all archived media and associated metadata via a web platform.

“Because of the fast-turnaround production ITV Sport undertakes, we needed a MAM solution that was closely integrated with the live production workflow to most effectively deliver this archive management contract,” explained Daniel McDonnell, managing director at Timeline Television. “Being able to back up live content directly from the EVS environment into the Tedial MAM system will let our users operate with much better efficiency.”

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.