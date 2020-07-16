Technicolor Signs on as Licensee of Velos Media’s HEVC Portfolio

DALLAS—Velos Media has announced that Technicolor has become a licensee of its HEVC patent portfolio. This portfolio provides licensees with patents for high-efficiency video coding from BlackBerry, Ericsson, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Sharp and Sony.

The HEVC patents available in the portfolio work for TVs, digital video cameras and set-top boxes. They represent around 40% of the adopted contributions to the Main and Extension profiles of the HEVC standard, according to Velos.

Technicolor is now one of more than 35 licensees on the Velos Media platform. These licensees can now enable customers to enjoy richer video experiences, as well as other categories of HEVC capable products like smartphones, computers and cameras, per Velos.