TeamCast Plans Transmission Product Launch at IBC

AMSTERDAM--TeamCast is preparing to lift the wraps on several new transmission product entries at the IBC show, including the MT2-2210, a new OEM modulator that promises to ease the transition from analog to digital operations. A new system for ENG wireless video links is also being unveiled.

Stand visitors should also look for enhancements and added feature sets for several of Teamcast’s existing products. These include extended satellite distribution capabilities for the TeamCast Syper, increased satellite transmission efficiency for the company’s Vyper, a new software version providing additional measurement features for Teamcast’s RQX1410 OEM monitoring product , and a new dedicated version of the company’s MT2 modulator product that allows both T2 and T2-Lite modulation schemes.

Also taking the spotlight are a number of test and measurement products.

TeamCast will be at stand 2.B51.