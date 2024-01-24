Teads Names Damien Islam-Frenoy CTO

NEW YORK—Teads has appointed Damien Islam-Frenoy as its chief technology officer, reporting to Co-CEO Jeremy Arditi.

Based in Teads’ Paris offices, Islam-Frenoy will helm Teads’ technology innovation and strategy, IT infrastructure, and strategic technology partnerships. His 25 years of experience delivering large scale software systems, AI-based optimization algorithms, and compelling user experiences will be important for the company as Teads works on expanded CTV, data, creative optimization and performance advertising offerings.

“Damien uniquely combines large-scale engineering expertise with product management vision and a track record of delivery,” Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO of Teads said. “I’m thrilled for him to leverage his vast experience and success driving innovation across software and hardware as we put strong focus on our expanded CTV inventory and next-generation full-funnel offerings for advertisers and publishers in the coming year.”

(Image credit: Teads)

Islam-Frenoy comes to Teads from Amazon where he most recently served as director of global product management & software engineering, responsible for the software critical to the flow of all Amazon packages. In this role, he led a 200+ person organization, overseeing software engineering, DevOps, product management, and data science. Islam-Frenoy was responsible for building and operating back-end systems, forecasting and optimization models, as well as rich user experiences leveraging AI and next-generation hardware. He also spent over ten years at Microsoft across Product, Technology and Enterprise sales roles. Islam-Frenoy holds a Master’s degree in Engineering from Oxford University.

“I’ve been truly impressed by Teads’ thoughtful and strategic approach to solving the industry’s toughest problems at scale and I’m excited to further drive long-term technical innovation in my new role,” Islam-Frenoy added. “I am eager to apply my love of data and science to optimize performance across our expansive customer base and roadmap, tapping into that sweet spot of thought-leadership between software, hardware, and AI. Additionally, I’m energized by the close-knit and high-performing culture at Teads. I look forward to further nurturing and growing this skilled and gifted engineering team in the years ahead.”