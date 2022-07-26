Tamron Hall Joins NABLF Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—Tamron Hall, two-time Emmy Award-winning talk show host, journalist, producer and author, has been appointed to the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) Board of Directors. She also will serve as industry ambassador and work with NABLF on campaigns and fundraising efforts to help shape the future of the foundation.

As industry ambassador, Hall will help NABLF honor community service efforts by broadcast radio and television stations through the foundation’s annual Celebration of Service to America Awards, which Hall hosted in 2020. She also will promote other NABLF initiatives, such as the Broadcast Leadership Training Program, Media Sales Academy and the newly announced Emerson Coleman Fellowship.

In a press statement announcing the appointment, NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke said, “Tamron Hall exemplifies the values of NABLF through her commitment to service, advocacy and diversity.” Duke cited Hall’s “strong record of public service and leadership” as what makes her “uniquely qualified to serve as a champion for the Foundation and for broadcasting.”

Hall has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards and a Gracie Award for her self-titled nationally syndicated daytime talk show, produced and distributed by ABC News and The Walt Disney Co. Throughout her career, she has worked at several local television stations, including Gray Television’s KBTX (Bryan, Texas); CBS’s KTVT (Dallas, Texas); and Fox Television’s WFLD (Chicago, Ill.). She went on to work at MSNBC and NBC, where she anchored award-winning programming including “The Today Show,” where she became the first African American woman to co-host the program in 2014.

In looking ahead to her work with the foundation, Hall said, “More than ever, we need to ensure that the broadcast industry has a pipeline of future leaders that reflect our diverse audiences. It's been an honor to work with the foundation in the past and I look forward to furthering this work as a member of the Board.”