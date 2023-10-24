TAG Showcases Content Matching Technology at NAB Show New York

TEL AVIV—TAG Video Systems has announced that it is presenting its award-winning Content Matching technology at NAB Show New York. During the show TAG will also be demonstrating integration with Beamr’s 5 HEVC encoder, and showcasing its comprehensive toolset designed to maximize user’s own data to develop new, or improve, business opportunities.

These latest advances are designed to provide a quicker, clearer, more complete picture of content health and status, add another layer of confidence for users, and enable content owners and broadcasters to offer a higher-quality viewer experience with full HDR visualization, the company reported.

Visitors to NAB Show New York will see TAG’s Content Matching in action driven by its unique fingerprinting mechanism that identifies and detects similar content across two different streams regardless of resolution, bitrate, or framerate, to ensure correct and uninterrupted delivery. This new technology dramatically reduces workflow complexity and eyes-on-glass and enables media companies to deliver quality content with fewer resources and more confidence.

TAG will also highlight its technical collaboration with Beamr that integrates the Beamr 5 HEVC encoder into TAG’s Realtime Media Performance platform. The solution optimizes the bandwidth required to transport UHD and supports end-to-end High Dynamic Range (HDR) to deliver a stunning viewer experience with full HDR visualization.

In addition, during the NAB Show New York, TAG will demonstrate how easily custom dashboards and visualizations can be created to suit each user’s exact requirements.

By combining TAG’s Multichannel Monitoring (MCM) system’s deep probing and analysis capabilities with the Company’s MCS data aggregation and management toolset, dashboard visualizations can be easily built with well-known open toolsets like Kibana, Grafana and Kafka to address any level of detail in any media workflow. Representative visualizations for various workflows and applications will showcase the depth and flexibility of displays enabled by the MCS, including application-specific functions such as MPEG-TS and OTT delivery, audio analysis, SCTE Triggers and more, the company said.