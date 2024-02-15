Survey: 56% of Americans Still Sharing Passwords on Streaming Accounts

A new survey by Forbes Advisor finds that the password sharing crackdown by streaming services is having an impact but that the practice is still widespread.

In a new survey of 2,000 Americans, Forbes Advisor found that even though 33% of Americans report having to create their own streaming account after password crackdowns, another 56% say they are still sharing passwords.

Consumers also reported widespread resistance to further price hikes and crackdowns with 90% claiming they would drop streaming services if they hike prices or crackdown on password sharing.

The report also found that streaming usage is now widespread and heavy, with Americans spending an average of 20 hours streaming content every week, which is the equivalent of a part-time job.

For that content, people are spending an average of $552 on streaming services a year or $46 a month. Many also reported they have been hit by rising prices, with 44% report having their streaming subscriptions costs increase over the last year.

The survey also broke down the likelihood of subscribers canceling specific services. People are most likely to cancel Disney+ (44%) if their prices increased or they enforced stricter password sharing rules—33% would cancel Netflix if prices increased or account sharing was enforced.

(Image credit: Forbes Advisor)

The survey also found that the number of people paying for streaming services has increased over the last year—96% pay for at least one streaming subscription in 2024 while only 86% paid for streaming services in 2023.

See our report and full methodology here: https://www.forbes.com/home-improvement/internet/streaming-survey/