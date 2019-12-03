Steve Young to Lead ASG’s Systems Integration Business Operations

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group has officially announced the hiring of Steve Young to head up its business operations and organizational development for the company’s systems integration business. Young joined the company back on Nov. 4.

Steve Young

“We are very excited to welcome Steve to the ASG team,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “He understands how to maximize technology and manage projects to deliver the best results for our customers.”

Young most recently was the COO for David Carroll Associates. He also has more than 15 years of experience with Sony Electronics, where he served as the director of systems solutions and helped develop and deploy broadcast, media and entertainment, and enterprise AV technology.

Young will be based at ASG’s main office in Emeryville.