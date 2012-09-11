SSL Appoints Jacobson as Area Sales Manager

Oxford, U.K.—Solid State Logic named Dominic Jacobson an area sales manager serving regions that include South Europe, North Africa and India.

Philippe Guerinet, director of international sales, made the announcement. He cited Jacobson for “an excellent track record in equipment sales and hands-on studio experience.”



Jacobson has a background in sales of high-end gear to film post-production companies, broadcasters and musicians/composers. He is fluent in French and Spanish and has worked in India, Russia, the Middle East and Southern Europe.



His experience includes working as a satellite coordinator at Reuters, the international news agency; Thomson Netg, a company specializing in integrated corporate learning solutions, as a software localization engineer; Sony as a pre-sales/support technician for audio and video media products; and Avid and Euphonix, selling professional mixing consoles.

Jacobson is involved with music production and content creation; he has done work with Charlie Watts and session drummer Jim Keltner, Japanese R&B singer Misia, Ursula Rucker and the group Tom and Joyce. He performed remix and production work for Sony, Mercury, Virgin, Talkin’ Loud, Yellow Productions and K7. Jacobson rounds out his résumé with the title of composer, having penned the title music for the “London Live” show on the UK’s Channel 4, in addition to creating content for ads and virals for Nike, Ford, Proctor & Gamble and LG.