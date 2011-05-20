New Broadcom Chip Targets Worldwide HD Adoption



Broadcom Corp., a global chip supplier for wired and wireless communications, this week announced its next-generation 40nm high definition (HD) satellite set-top box (STB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) solution.



Broadcom says its new Broadcom BCM7358 HD satellite STB SoC reduces design complexity, size and overall system cost to accelerate deployment of HD satellite set top boxes, enabling low cost HDTV and interactive services to emerging markets such as BRICA (Brazil, Russia, India, China, Africa). The BCM7358 single-channel 1080p HD advanced video coding (AVC) satellite receiver chip features a high performance CPU and graphics engine, DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) connectivity support and advanced security functionality.



Emerging BRICA markets are all transitioning to HD broadcasting driven by operators that include Sky Brazil (25 HD channels), Russia’s NTV Plus (8 HD channels) and Dish TV India (35 HD channels). The percentage of satellite STBs shipping that support HD in Brazil, Russia and India will grow from 13 percent in 2010 to 57 percent in 2016, according to ABI Research.



“Reducing hardware and subscription costs coupled with higher penetration of HDTVs will give mainstream customers in emerging markets more access to HD services,” said Sam Rosen, Senior Analyst, ABI Research.



The BCM7358 is now sampling to set-top box manufacturers.



