Sony Increases Share of Smart TV Sales

DALLAS—In the run-up to the 2022 NAB Show next week, Parks Associates has published new data on TV sales that shows 56% of U.S. homes own a smart TV and that Sony increased its share of TV purchases.

The Parks Associates Consumer Insights Dashboard tracks adoption, purchases, and demand across most common consumer electronics products based on quarterly surveys of 10,000 U.S. internet households.

The firm’s Consumer Electronics Dashboard, published biannually, reveals that out of the top five brands, Sony showed clear growth among smart TVs purchased or received in previous six months, compared to 2020, which pushed this brand past Vizio and into the top three for reported purchases in Q3 2021.

(Image credit: Parks Associates)

“Samsung continues to lead smart TV adoption, and it currently comprises over one-fourth of all consumers’ primary smart TVs in the US,” said Paul Erickson, director, research, Parks Associates. “While smart-TV adoption is at all-time highs, there may be short-term saturation and conservatism in effect while consumer smart-TV purchasing settles following dramatic increases in 2020. Sony still managed to grow in purchasing - despite downturns for the traditional top three brands - which may be related to its first-mover release of new Google TV Bravia models over 2021.”

The survey also reported that 73% own a home network router, 39% own a gaming console, and 57% own a desktop computer

Smart TVs, along with smart speakers/displays and desktop PCs, experienced growth during the pandemic due to an increase in consumers’ perceived value of these devices, Parks said. Smart TVs and smart speakers/displays have also shown durability in sustaining growth and are expected to maintain elevated adoption in years to come, Parks said.

“This is notable given that the aggregate trend across categories has been a very gradual decline in overall usage since 2017,” Erickson said. “Smart TVs have become the most-important media centerpiece for the home, and their prominence offers the industry numerous integration opportunities for smart home and connected health ecosystems.”