Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai to Deliver Keynote Address at the 2014 CES

ARLINGTON, VA. – President and CEO of Sony Corp., Kazuo Hirai, will deliver the opening morning Tech Titans keynote address at the 2014 CES, bringing his perspective and insights about the latest innovations occurring at the intersection of content and hardware. Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association, the 2014 International CES will run Jan. 7-10, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nev.



Mr. Hirai’s address is slated for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 in The Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom, directly following a State of the Industry Address by Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CEA.



Kazuo Hirai was appointed representative corporate executive officer, president and CEO of Sony Corp. in April 2012 and was appointed director of the Sony Board in June 2012. He began his career with CBS/Sony Inc. (now Sony Music Entertainment Japan) in 1984. In 1995 he joined Sony Computer Entertainment America, and in 1999 he was appointed president and chief operating officer, SCEA with responsibility for overall operational management of the U.S. game business. As of April 2011, Mr. Hirai assumed responsibility for all of Sony’s consumer electronics products and services, together with its global software, sales and marketing and design platforms.



Mr. Hirai’s CES address will be part of the Tech Titans keynote series, where CEOs from the most powerful companies in technology present their vision for revolutions in products, services and networks that will shape the next wave of innovation.



Additional keynotes at the 2014 CES will be held as part of the Technology Innovators keynote series. This new series will offer insight by innovators, thought leaders and disruptors – the “rock stars” of their industries. It is a stage for those with big ideas that are reframing the way technology will impact our interaction with the world today, and in years to come.



More keynote speakers for both the Tech Titans and Technology Innovators series will be announced in the coming weeks.

