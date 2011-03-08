‘Sons of Anarchy’ Heads to Lead NAB Panel



The creative team behind FX Network’s “Sons of Anarchy” show will head up a panel at the NAB Show discussing how they capture their vision.



"Sons of Anarchy: Grit and Texture in Small Town America” will feature creator, writer and executive producer Kurt Sutter, director and photographer Paul Maibaum and production designer Anthony Medina. The session will be moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Lynette Rice.



“Sons and Anarchy” stars Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman and Katey Sagal as members of an outlaw motorcycle club in small town Northern California. The show has gathered praise for its larger-than-life characters and attention to detail.



Kurt Sutter began his Hollywood career as a staff writer on FX’s police drama, “The Shield,” working through the final episode and finishing the last two seasons as executive producer. Paul Maibaum has been with "Sons" from the start and also directed the fourth season of TBS’ “My Boys.” Anthony Medina started on “The Shield” as production designer; his art directing credits include shows "Felicity," "Providence," "The Division" and "Mental."



“Sons of Anarchy” is entering its fourth season.



