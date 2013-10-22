Sonifex Expands Manufacturing Facility

IRTHLINGBOROUGH, ENGLAND—Sonifex recently expanded their surface mount manufacturing capacity adding another assembly line and more than doubling the production working area.



A new DEK Horizon 03i solder paste screen printing machine, along with an i-Pulse M20 pick and place machine have been installed in the new surface mount line, as well as a vapor phase oven. The additional machinery has increased component placement capacity by four times.



“2012 was our best year ever with our highest turnover, and at times we were running short of manufacturing space,” said Managing Director Marcus Brooke. “Since then we’ve taken on another factory unit, relocated our stock warehouse, added another surface mount manufacturing line and moved our manufacturing to create more streamlined cells, within our current building. We’ve had a significant growth in product lines over the last 5 years which has increased customer demand and driven our sales upward.”