Snell to Unveil Kahuna Maverik at IBC2013

READING, ENGLAND — At IBC2013, Snell will launch the Kahuna Maverik, a modular control surface for its Kahuna 360 multiformat production switcher range. Kahuna Maverik provides technical directors with a flexible access control interface for studio and mobile television programming.



Maverik modules can be assembled in a variety of configurations, and without expending desk space. Maverik also features modules for setup, effects recall, color correction, resizing and clip store access, functions that typically occupy the entire right side of a traditional panel. Other innovations include OLED buttons with user-assignable thumbnails, a touch-screen at the M/E level rather than on the separate GUI and the ability to assign RGB values to buttons.



Operators can support multiple-M/E productions with a smaller control surface, and the modular panel configurations enable more flexibility for the multi-media and multi-platform operations that are redefining today's broadcasting, giving operators the option of switching the traditional broadcast together with other video streams from a central control point or spreading them out.



In the studio, Maverik offers the flexibility to design the control surface in the manner in which the studio is laid out. The operator can deploy a module on each side in a horizontal configuration, for each monitor.

The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17. Snell will be in Stand 8.B70.