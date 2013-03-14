Snell North America appoints new leader

Snell has announced the appointment of Paul Martin as president of Snell North America. Martin is taking on leadership of sales, marketing and service functions for the North American market.

Snell sees how the pressures of TV Everywhere and the ongoing evolution of consumer electronics is driving transformation of the broadcast business, and understands the economic and technical impact of this shift on customers.

In addition to his new role, Martin maintains his role as global managing director for the TV Everywhere division, where he oversees Snell's product development, sales, delivery and support functions for playout automation, channel-in-a box, media asset management and second-screen solutions. Previously, Martin ran the company's global manufacturing, supply chain, service operations,and customer satisfaction agenda. Martin continues to serve as a member of the Snell management board, which he joined in 2009.