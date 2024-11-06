SMPTE Announces 2025 Leadership

SMPTE has introduced the board officers and regional governors who will serve terms beginning in January 2025.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has introduced the board officers and regional governors who will serve terms starting in January, including three new SMPTE officers have been elected for a two-year term from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2026.

The new SMPTE officers include president Richard Welsh, executive vice president Eric Gsell, and SMPTE Education vice president Polly Hickling.

One SMPTE officer, Lisa Hobbs, will contiue as SMPTE secretary and treasurer for another two-year term. Additionally, Raymond Yeung will be stepping into the role of standards vice president on Jan. 1, 2025.

“SMPTE’s membership has spoken,” SMPTE Interim Executive Director Sally-Ann D’Amato said. “These officers have been tasked with an important responsibility, one each of them is prepared to tackle head-on. These next two years are looking bright for SMPTE!”

In addition to the officers, 10 regional governors were elected by the Society to serve two-year 2025-2026 terms. These include the following regional governors, re-elected to continue their service:

Asia-Pacific Region Governor: Tony Ngai, Society of Motion Imaging Ltd.

Tony Ngai, Society of Motion Imaging Ltd. EMEA—Central & South America Region Governor: Fernando Bittencourt, FB Consultant

Fernando Bittencourt, FB Consultant United Kingdom Region Governor: Chris Johns, Sky UK.

Chris Johns, Sky UK. USA—Central Region Governor: William T. Hayes, Consultant

William T. Hayes, Consultant USA—Eastern Region Governor: Dover Jeanne Mundt, Riedel Communications

Dover Jeanne Mundt, Riedel Communications USA—Western Region Governor: Jeffrey F. Way, Open Drives

Also elected were four newcomers to the SMPTE Board:

Canada Region Governor: Jonathan Jobin, Grass Valley

Jonathan Jobin, Grass Valley USA—Hollywood Region Governor: Allan Schollnick, Voxx Studios

Allan Schollnick, Voxx Studios USA—Hollywood Region Governor: Brian Gaffney, MTI FILM LLC

Brian Gaffney, MTI FILM LLC USA—New York Region Governor: Jeff D. Cohen, Meta Martis

The full listing of the SMPTE Board of Governors can be found at Board of Governors | Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (smpte.org). Election results can be found at 2024 Society Election Results. Further Information about SMPTE can be found at smpte.org.