SMPTE Taps Veteran Sally-Ann D’Amato as Interim Executive Director

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has named Sally-Ann D’Amato as its interim executive director, effective immediately.

D’Amato, currently director of events and governance liaison, has been with the engineering society and international standards-setting body for the past 23 years, involved in almost every aspect of its operations and governance, SMPTE said. SMPTE President Reynard Jenkins said D’Amato has developed a deep understanding of the society’s operations and mission of driving advancements in motion imaging and media technology and will play a key role in ensuring continuity in its initiatives during a time of transition.

“Throughout my tenure, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Sally-Ann,” Jenkins said in a note announcing her appointment. “I have witnessed her leadership-in-action approach; it is both refreshing and effective. I look forward to supporting her as she continues to provide extraordinary service and contributions to the SMPTE community.”

D’Amato succeeds David Grindle, who announced in September that he was stepping away as the group’s executive director on Oct. 18. Formerly executive director of the United States Institute for Theatre Technology, Grindle had led SMPTE since April of 2022.

“I look forward to working with my SMPTE colleagues, members, and partners to shape a strong future for the society,” D’Amato said. “All of us are essential to the ongoing success of our organization and to the continued vitality of our shared community. Together, we are SMPTE. I’m excited about what we can achieve as we take the society forward.”