Sky Veteran Mike Ruddell Joins Ncam Technologies

LONDON—Mike Ruddell has joined Ncam Technologies as Global Business Development Director—Sports and Broadcast, the company announced today.

“I’m delighted to join Ncam at such an exciting time,” said Ruddell. “We have only scratched the surface of augmented reality and its possibilities, and I am excited to have the opportunity to bring Ncam’s advanced technology to a wider audience."

Ruddell joins Ncam Technologies after spending more than 19 years at the cutting edge of sports and broadcast technology. At Ncam, he is tasked with developing the company’s presence in the sports market, Ncam said.

With a degree in broadcast engineering, Ruddell began his career as technical director at Sky where he worked on news, sports and entertainment studio programming. Later, he developed production technologies and techniques for Red Button interactive sporting events, the company said.

Ruddell moved to work exclusively on Sky Sports in 2007 where he focused on developing technology applications to advance infrastructure, workflow and on-screen enhancements. Ruddell spent five years as Head of Technology for Sky Sports. His most recent role at Sky Sports was as Innovation Manager, it said.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mike to the Ncam team” said Ncam CEO Nic Hatch. “AR is becoming more accessible than ever, and Mike’s extensive, real-world knowledge of broadcast sports technology together with his drive to seek new innovations will help us in developing our current and future products that will continue to push the possibilities within sports broadcasting.”