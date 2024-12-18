Sinclair’s Matthew Goldman Joins Media Excel Technical Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas—Real-time video solutions provider Media Excel said Matthew Goldman, vice president of strategic and technical initiatives at station group Sinclair, has joined the company’s technical advisory board.

Goldman brings 30 years of experience to Media Excel, including pioneering work in developing digital television and video transport technologies, the company said. His resume includes contributions to the MPEG-2 Systems standard; co-developing the ATSC Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP) standard used to deliver channel metadata; and defining the industry’s first compressed-domain program splicer, Media Excel said.

Goldman has won multiple Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and is a former president and current fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).

“We are honored to welcome Matthew Goldman to our Technical Advisory Board,” Media Excel CEO Narayanan Rajan said. “Matthew’s unparalleled experience in digital video transport and broadcasting will play an important role in pushing Media Excel forward as the company continues to deliver industry-leading transcoding and compression solutions. As we expand the capabilities of our products to meet complex industry challenges, Matthew’s guidance will be invaluable.”

Goldman is also a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), an Academy of Digital Television Pioneers inductee and chair of the North American Broadcasters Association Technical Committee. He holds bachelor and master of science degrees in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

“I am excited to collaborate with Media Excel, a company which shares my vision for driving industry change through innovation and an unwavering commitment to advancing video technologies,” Goldman said of joining the board. “I look forward to contributing to its mission of shaping the future of media and entertainment.”