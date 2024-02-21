NATAS Announces Recipients Of 2024 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has unveiled the recipients of the 2024 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and announced that the ceremony honoring the recipients will take place at the NAB New York media and technology convention in New York, October 2024, at the Javits Center.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO & president, NATAS. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious individuals and companies, together with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

“As we commemorate 75 years of this prestigious award, this year’s winners join a legacy of visionaries who use technology to shape the future of television. Congratulations to all!” said Dina Weisberger, co-chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

“As we honor the diamond class of the technology Emmys, this class typifies the caliber of innovation we have been able to enjoy for the last 75 years. Congratulations to all the winners.” added Joe Inzerillo, co-chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

NATAS said that the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

2024 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award honorees include: