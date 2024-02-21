NATAS Announces Recipients Of 2024 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards
Honorees include BBC, NBC, DirecTV, CommScope, Amagi, Pluto TV, Turner, MLB, the FCC, and others
NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has unveiled the recipients of the 2024 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and announced that the ceremony honoring the recipients will take place at the NAB New York media and technology convention in New York, October 2024, at the Javits Center.
“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO & president, NATAS. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious individuals and companies, together with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”
“As we commemorate 75 years of this prestigious award, this year’s winners join a legacy of visionaries who use technology to shape the future of television. Congratulations to all!” said Dina Weisberger, co-chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.
“As we honor the diamond class of the technology Emmys, this class typifies the caliber of innovation we have been able to enjoy for the last 75 years. Congratulations to all the winners.” added Joe Inzerillo, co-chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.
NATAS said that the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.
2024 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award honorees include:
- Pioneering Development of Inexpensive Video Technology for Animation. Winners: Lyon Lamb (Bruce Lyon and John Lamb).
- Large Scale Deployment of Smart TV Operating Systems. Winners: Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, Panasonic.
- Creation and Implementation of HDR Static LUT, Single-Stream Live Production. Winners: BBC and NBC.
- Pioneering Technologies Enabling High Performance Communications Over Cable TV Systems. Winners: Broadcom, General Instrument (CommScope), LANcity (CommScope), 3COM (HP).
- Pioneering Development of Manifest-based Playout for FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television). Winners: Amagi, Pluto TV, Turner.
- Targeted Ad Messages Delivered Across Paused Media. Winner: DirecTV
- Pioneering Development of IP Address Geolocation Technologies to Protect Content Rights. Winners: MLB, Quova.
- Development of Stream Switching Technology between Satellite Broadcast and Internet to Improve Signal Reliability. Winner: DirecTV
- Design and Deployment of Efficient Hardware Video Accelerators for Cloud. Winners: Netint, AMD, Google, Meta.
- Spectrum Auction Design. Winners: FCC and Auctionomics.
- TV Pioneers – Cathode Ray Tubes (CRT). Winners: Karl Ferdinand Braun, Boris Lvovich Rosing, Alan Archibald Campbell Swinton.
- TV Pioneers – Development of lighting, ventilation, and lens-coating technologies. Winners: Hertha Ayrton, Katharine Burr Blodgett.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.