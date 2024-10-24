One Media Tech Names Matthew Goldman VP of Strategic, Technical Initiatives

BALTIMORE—Matthew Goldman was named VP of strategic and technical initiatives at ONE Media Technologies, the tech subsidiary of station group Sinclair.

Goldman will lead the implementation, expansion and support of advanced operational technologies, including High Dynamic Range video (HDR). Goldman will also manage conformance testing and develop operational handoff processes for ATSC 3.0, the advanced terrestrial broadcasting standard marketed as NextGen TV, ONE Media Technologies said.

Goldman, who joined Sinclair in 2021, had most recently been senior director of media engineering and architecture. He now reports to ONE Media President and Sinclair Senior Vice President Mark Aitken, Sinclair said.

“Matthew brings extensive industry expertise and technical insight to guide the upcoming transformation of the broadcast industry,” Aitken said. “His contributions are invaluable to Sinclair and ONE Media’s highly skilled teams.”

Goldman has been deeply involved in developing digital television systems for the past 30 years. In the 1990s, he played a key role with the Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG), contributing to the creation of the MPEG-2 standard.

He also co-developed the Program and System Information Protocol standard for the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). In the mid-2000s, he pioneered the broadcasting industry’s first compressed-domain program splicer.

A recipient of multiple Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and other industry honors, Goldman served a two-year term as president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) starting in January 2017.

He also has contributed to the 2007 and 2017 editions of the NAB Engineering Handbook and authored various works published in IEEE Proceedings and the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

“As we deploy new business models and capabilities across our NextGen stations, we are excited to have Matthew fill this position at this critical time,” Sinclair President of Technology Del Parks said. “His deep industry experience and technical expertise at many levels of technology provides Sinclair with unique capabilities in the areas of signaling for addressable advertising and techniques for improved picture quality.”

Goldman earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He holds many patents related to digital video transport.

A SMPTE Fellow, he is also a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and an inductee to the Academy of Digital Television Pioneers. He is currently chairperson of the North American Broadcasters Association Technical Committee.

“I’m excited to take on this position at such a pivotal time in the broadcast industry,” Goldman said. “As we continue to advance technologies like ATSC 3.0 and HDR, it’s crucial to ensure seamless integration and operational excellence. I look forward to contributing to these groundbreaking initiatives and driving innovation that will shape the future of broadcasting.”

More information is available on the company’s website.