Sinclair’s Lucy Rutishauser Joins ATSC Board’s Business Advisory Council

BALTIMORE—Lucy Rutishauser, executive vice president and chief financial officer of station group Sinclair, has been named to the business advisory council of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) board.

As a member of the council, Rutishauser will contribute her strategic insights in a move to bridge the TV industry’s business and technology sectors, Sinclair said, expanding the scope of ATSC standards across a range of industries and geographies.

The ATSC is a multinational standard-setting body and the driving force behind ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGen TV, an emerging specification designed to improve the video quality of broadcast TV while adding interactive features and internet integration.

ATSC 3.0 was developed with an eye toward opening new revenue opportunities for TV stations, including targeted advertising, which will allow stations to deliver personalized ads based on location, demographics, viewing habits or other viewer data.

“I am thrilled to join the ATSC Business Advisory Council at such a pivotal time for the broadcast industry,” Rutishauser said in a statement. “Sinclair has been at the forefront of ATSC 3.0 development, playing a key role as an early adopter and developer of the physical layer. ATSC 3.0 represents a transformative leap, not just for broadcasters, but for various industries and public sectors that can harness its capabilities—from delivering enhanced consumer experiences to improving public safety. We’re just scratching the surface of its total addressable market and potential uses and I’m looking forward to seeing its continued adoption and growth.”

Added ATSC President Madeline Noland: “ATSC 3.0 is designed from the ground up to be evolvable, enabling broadcasters to react quickly and proactively to new opportunities. ATSC highly values the insights of Ms. Rutishauser and all the Business Advisory Council members as we navigate this exciting modern world together.”