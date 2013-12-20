Sinclair Announces Corporate Promotions

BALTIMORE— Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has promoted Lucy Rutishauser, David Bochenek, Del Parks and Don Thompson, according to CEO and President David Smith.



Rutishauser was promoted to senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer of Sinclair. She served as vice president of corporate finance and treasurer since November 2002. From March 2001 until November 2002, she served as treasurer and, from 1998 until March 2001, as assistant treasurer. From 1996 to 1997, she worked as the assistant treasurer for Treasure Chest Advertising Co. Prior to that and from 1992 to 1996, she served as Assistant Treasurer and Director of Treasury for Integrated Health Services, Inc. From 1988 to 1992, Rutishauser also held various treasury positions with Laura Ashley, Inc. and the Black and Decker Corp.



Bochenek was promoted to senior vice president and chief accounting officer. Bochenek has served as vice president and chief accounting officer since May 2005. Prior to that, he served as chief accounting officer from November 2002 to April 2005. Bochenek joined Sinclair in March 2000 as the corporate controller. Prior to joining Sinclair, Bochenek was vice president, corporate controller for Prime Retail, Inc. from 1993 until 2000. From 1990 to 1993, Bochenek served as assistant vice president for MNC Financial, Inc. and also held various positions in the audit department of Ernst & Young, LLP.



Parks was promoted to senior vice president of operations and engineering for Sinclair Television Group. He has served as vice president of engineering and operations of Sinclair Television Group, Inc. since 1996. From 1985 to 1996, he was director of operations and engineering for WBFF-TV in Baltimore and Sinclair. He has held various operations and engineering positions with us for the last 40 years. Parks is a member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and the Society of Broadcast Engineers. He is also a retired Army lieutenant colonel who has held various commands during his 26-year reserve career.



Thompson was promoted to senior vice president of human resources. He has served as vice president of Human Resources since November 1999 and prior to that as director of human resources from September 1996. Prior to joining Sinclair, he was the human resources manager for NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center.



“Lucy, Dave, Del and Don have played integral roles in the company’s recent consolidation efforts and ensured smooth transitions of the acquired stations,” said Smith.