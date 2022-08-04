Sinclair to Deploy Comscore Consumer Intelligence

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has signed a multi-year agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to deploy its Comscore Consumer Intelligence (CCI) offering across its sales organization.

Comscore Consumer Intelligence unifies Comscore’s local linear and digital search data with near real-time shopper insights from Consumer Orbit, a consumer science company specializing in understanding consumers and their shopping behaviors, across all local markets down to the ZIP-code level.

The integration of the data will enable the Sinclair Broadcast Group to reach real-world customers and qualified prospects effectively and efficiently through consumer-based selling, the companies said.

CCI delivers a cross-platform comparison of local television and digital audience consumption, allowing both sell- and buy-side clients to match impressions delivered by linear and digital partners with actual customers and consumers in their pre-purchase shopping cycle, Comscore said.

Through a better understanding of the relative audience delivery effectiveness of linear television compared to social media or digital entertainment content in local markets, station sales teams can realize greater positioning and sales strategy effectiveness, Comscore said.

CCI’s shopping intelligence data is updated monthly and based on latent, observed and deterministically collected consumer engagements, not small samples of self-reported behavior. CCI allows users to define custom geography, or trade areas, to better align business opportunity measures with linear and digital audience activity.

“CCI provides information that unifies audiences across platforms so that a single definition of the customer can be presented to our clients, rather than mixed targets across multiple silos,” says Jay Huckabay, president and CEO of Consumer Orbit. “This will drive both efficiency and effectiveness in advertising, yielding more successful results for both the buy and sell side.”

“Comscore has supplemented its local television currency with a consumer-focused, rather than demographic focused offering that provides in-market consumer shopping behavior. This allows television to more effectively compete with digital giants that have siphoned media dollars from television,” says Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. “We are excited to be partnered with Consumer Orbit to bring this innovated offering to market.”