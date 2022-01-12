Sinclair Renews Affiliation Agreements with NBC, Fox

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has renewed station affiliations with NBC and Fox in 20 markets.

The NBC stations are in the following markets:

Butte-Bozeman, MT

Johnstown-Altoona-State College, PA

Las Vegas

Missoula, MT

Providence-New Bedford, RI

San Antonio

Syracuse, NY

Tallahassee, FL-Thomasville, GA

Toledo, OH

Traverse City-Cadillac, MI

TriCities, TN-VA

Wheeling-Steubenville, OH

Sinclair also renewed affiliation agreements with NBC in four markets that Sinclair provides sales and other services to under a joint sales agreement or master service agreement.

These stations include:

Cunningham Broadcasting Group, the licensee of KRNV, Reno, NV

Deerfield Media, the licensee of WPMI in Mobile-Pensacola

Howard Stirk Holdings, the licensee of WEYI in Flint-SaginawBay City, MI

Roberts Media, the licensee of KMTR, KMCB and KTCW in Eugene, OR

Agreements with Fox affiliates cover the following markets:

Bakersfield, CA

Chattanooga, TN

Corpus Christi, TX;

Fresno/Visalia, CA

Lincoln, NE

Macon, GA

Omaha, NE

Sioux City, IA

Tallahassee, FL, and

Wheeling, WV/ Steubenville, OH.

Fox affiliations were also renewed by Sinclair partners in seven markets that Sinclair provides sales and other services to under a joint sales agreement or master service agreement.

These markets include:

Cunningham, Broadcasting Group, the licensee of KCVU, Chico-Redding, CA, KBVU in Eureka, CA, WYDO in Greenville-New Bern-Washington, NC, WPFO in Portland, ME and WEMT in Tri-Cities, TN-VA;

New Age Media, the licensee of WOLF in Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, PA, and

GoCom Media of Illinois, the licensee of WRSP in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur, IL.

The 30 renewed markets serve approximately 11 million households.

Will Bell, Sinclair’s Vice President, Head of Distribution and Network Relations commented, “We are pleased to renew our agreements with NBC and Fox on terms that are fair to all parties in this evolving media landscape. We look forward to continuing to work with both NBC and Fox in providing the popular news, sports, and other entertainment programming that viewers highly value.”

“We’re happy to renew our affiliation with Sinclair Broadcast Group to bring NBC programming to key markets across the country,” said Philip Martzolf, the president of NBC Affiliate Relations. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with the Sinclair team.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Sinclair, and we are delighted these stations will continue to be the top destination in these seventeen markets for our shared viewers to access all of Fox's leading Entertainment and Sports content,” said Mike Biard, President, Operations and Distribution for Fox Corporation.