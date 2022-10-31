Sinclair Renews ABC Affiliation Agreements

BALTIMORE & NEW YORK—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution have inked a multi-year deal that renews ABC affiliations across all Sinclair stations into 2026.

Additionally, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution also agreed to renew affiliations with three ABC affiliated stations to which Sinclair provides sales and other services under joint sales agreements: WHAM in Rochester, N.Y. and WGTU and WGTQ in Traverse City, Mich.

“We are pleased to reach a long-term renewal of our agreements with Disney for ABC, a valued partner and provider of some of broadcast television’s most popular entertainment, news and sports programming,” said Will Bell, senior vice president, head of distribution and network relations for Sinclair. “The renewals reflect the evolving media landscape and the continued value of the symbiotic relationship between ABC’s programming and the local news and syndicated content we provide.”

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Sinclair team to serve our mutual viewers via the ABC brand affiliation and its unrivaled network programming while driving strong results across these 30 important local markets well into the future,” said John Rouse, executive vice president, affiliate relations, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.