Sinclair Names Scott Shapiro Chief Strategy Officer of Sports

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has tapped Scott Shapiro for the company’s new position of chief strategy officer/sports. This will be in addition to Shapiro’s current role as Sinclair’s chief development officer.

The role of chief strategy officer/sports will have Shapiro responsible for managing and executing large strategic initiatives, formulating and vetting organic opportunities and working with regional sport networks, Stadium, Broadcast and Tennis Channel leadership to create value across Sinclair’s sports platform, the company said. This will include working with professional team and league partners, as well as internal and external counterparts on rights acquisitions and renewals.

“Scott has been a key contributor to transforming Sinclair into a diversified media company and helping to acquire the largest portfolio of local sports in the country,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair. “In addition to his corporate development role, he has spent the last several years on innovative initiatives such as the launch of our 24/7 channels Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and Stadium, as well as the creation of Marquee Sports Network.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity to unlock additional value across our professional, college and high school franchises, and we are fortunate to be creating and distributing some of the most engaging content across the country,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro joined Sinclair in 2011 and earlier this year took over the position of senior vice president/chief development officer. Shapiro represents Sinclair as a board member for Marquee Sports Network, YES Network, ZypMedia, Stadium and ScoreStream, and is Sinclair’s LPAC member or Progress Ventures Fund 4.