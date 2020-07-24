Comcast, Sinclair Renewal Includes Addition of Marquee Sports Network

PHILADELPHIA & HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Comcast and Sinclair Broadcast Group have announced a multi-year renewal on their content carriage agreement, which is highlighted by Marquee Sports Network becoming available for Xfinity TV customers in Chicago in time for the Chicago Cubs’ first game of the MLB season.

Marquee Sports Network is a regional sports network jointly owned by Sinclair and the Chicago Cubs. As part of the renewal deal, Chicago Xfinity customers will have Marquee programming integrated via the Xfinity Voice Remote and within Sports Zone for access to game previews, live scores, in-game stats and more.

In addition to Marquee joining the Comcast lineup of available stations, the renewal allows for the continued transmission of 78 Sinclair TV stations in 51 markets. It also continues distribution of the Tennis Channel, 18 Fox-branded regional sports networks and the YES Network for Xfinity customers.

“We are pleased to continue to expand our partnership with Comcast under which we provide a broad array of valuable programming, including our award-winning local news and sports programming,” said Barry Faber, Sinclair’s president of distribution & network relations. “Sports are an important part of Sinclair and we are pleased that Comcast’s greater Chicago customers can join the list of passionate fans that enjoy Sinclair’s local sports programming.”

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.