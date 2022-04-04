Sinclair Names Cory Culleton VP, GM Of WEAR, WFGX

BALTIMORE—Cory Culleton has been named vice president and general manager of WEAR and WFGX in Pensacola, Fla., Sinclair Broadcast Group said.

He also will oversee the services provided to WPMI and WJTC in Mobile, Ala. Most recently Culleton served as vice president and general manager with oversight of providing services to WGFL and WNBW in Gainesville, Fla. Prior to that, he was vice president and general manager at WTGS in Savannah, Ga., WGXA in Macon, Ga., and general sales manager at WGFL, WNBW, WMYG and WYME in Gainesville, the company said.

“With over 20 years of experience in television, digital strategies and advertising sales, Cory has a long history of success throughout his career, and we are excited to have him lead the stations in Mobile/Pensacola,” said Sinclair COO and president of the board Rob Weisbord.

Culleton holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Liberty University.